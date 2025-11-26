South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad triggered a big debate on social media by making certain avoidable comments in the press conference after the conclusion of Day 4 of the second Test in Guwahati. With South Africa giving India the task of chasing over 500 runs on the final day, Conrad said that he wanted the team to 'grovel'. The remark shocked the Indian cricketing fraternity, with greats like Anil Kumble and Cheteshwar Pujara admitting that they didn't expect Conrad to make such a comment.

"We wanted India to spend as much time on their feet out in the field. We wanted them to really grovel, to steal a phrase, bat them completely out of the game and then say to them well, come and survive on the last day and an hour this evening," Conrad had said in the press conference.

Kumble, one of the greatest spinners to play the game, said that he expected a team like South Africa to stay humble, especially when they are on the cusp of a historic victory against India.

"There's history attached to this. Fifty years ago, an England captain used the same phrase against the great West Indies side, and we all know what followed," he said. "South Africa have most likely won the series, but when you're on top, your choice of words matters. Humility is most important at such times. I certainly didn't expect this from the coach or the support staff. When you're winning, the first thing is to stay humble, not say something like this at a press conference."

Pujara, ahead of the 5th day's play, was hopeful that such a phrase would fire up the Indian team.

"It does fire up the team, but it will hurt as well. I don't think that statement will go down well in the dressing room," he said. "But the best way to answer it is to fight it out-bat three sessions, build partnerships. We're in this position because we haven't played good cricket, and the response has to come with the bat, not through words."