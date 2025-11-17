The Kolkata pitch ploy came back to haunt the Indian team as the game concluded inside three days, with the Temba Bavuma-led South Africa securing a 30-run win, while defending a total of 123 runs. The early conclusion of the game, together with the excessive help bowlers found on the surface, triggered a huge controversy over the nature of the pitch. India head coach Gautam Gambhir, however, refused to blame the pitch, saying the wicket was exactly the way his team wanted for the series opener. Sourav Ganguly, former India captain and current Cricket Association of Bengal president, however, wants Gambhir to alter his approach.

Pitches like the ones at Eden Gardens have widely been blamed for Test cricket's low death, especially in India. Since the conclusion of the game, many have questioned Gambhir and his team over the reason behind their insistence on playing cricket on such a pitch. Ganguly, in a chat with India Today, revealed that Gambhir and his management themselves spoke to the curator to prepare such a pitch.

"There is no controversy. It was not the best Test wicket, but unfortunately, India lost. And they still should have got 120. It wasn't the greatest of Test pitch. Gambhir said they wanted such a pitch and that they themselves instructed the curator," Ganguly said.

Despite the result not going his way, Gambhir himself said at the post-match press conference that the curator made the pitch exactly the way the Indian team wanted.

"Yes, that is true - instructions were given, and I'll just repeat what I said earlier. I am very fond of Gautam; he has done well for India in England, in ODIs, in T20 cricket. We will continue for a while, but we must play on good pitches," Ganguly asserted.

Ganguly expressed his admiration for Gambhir but wants the India head coach to change a few things, with respect to how match-winners like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami should be trusted.

"He must have faith in Bumrah, Siraj, and Shami. Spinners, who win Test matches for them," he added.

To conclude, Ganguly lent an important advice to Gambhir, "Win Test matches in five days, not three days".