India's 30-run loss to South Africa in Kolkata has led to fresh questions about the team's Test strategy and selection. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has openly suggested that head coach Gautam Gambhir should bring Mohammed Shami back into the squad. Ganguly said India needs to focus on playing on good pitches and rely on a balance of fast bowlers and spinners. He also pointed to Shami's strong domestic performance this season and questioned why he has been left out.

Ganguly, who also served as BCCI President, noted that Shami last played a Test during the 2023 World Test Championship. Since then, Shami has taken 17 wickets in four domestic matches at an impressive average of 17.35. Ganguly believes these numbers show the pacer is ready for a return.

Speaking to Sports Tak, Ganguly said, “I am very fond of Gautam; he has done well in big tournaments. But he needs to pick good pitches in India and trust bowlers like Bumrah, Siraj, and Shami.” His mention of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj shows he prefers an experienced and effective pace attack.

Ganguly also expressed concern over India playing too many “pitch-affected” games. He encouraged the team management to prepare fair surfaces instead of relying too much on spin-friendly tracks. “Play on good wickets. I hope Gautam is listening. If the batters don't score 350-400, we won't win Tests,” he warned.

He added that India should aim to win Tests over five days, not rush for quick results. Ganguly highlighted how England's recent success has come from their batters making big scores on true pitches.

With the next Test against South Africa starting in Guwahati on November 22, Ganguly's comments have put pressure on the selectors and coaching staff. They may need to rethink team choices and pitch strategies if India wants to bounce back strongly.