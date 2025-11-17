Cricketer-turned-commentator Irfan Pathan weighed in on the Eden Gardens pitch debate following India's crushing defeat to South Africa in the 1st Test on Sunday. The visitors successfully defended 124 to stun India by 30 runs, bowling the hosts out for 93 in their second innings to finish the match inside three days. Speaking after India's capitulation in the chase, Irfan urged the team management to prepare traditional Indian pitches instead of rank turners, arguing that the skill set of Indian batters has declined.

"There have been statements coming out that India didn't request for such pitches but it came out a few days later that the Indian team did ask for them. It's contradictory. But they have to play on whatever the pitch is. When we tour, we have such good options of fast bowlers that India perform better and sometimes their batters struggle. We get a chance to win. Similarly, if there is plenty of help on pitches in India, opposition bowlers will come into play because our skill has downgraded. In my opinion, it's better to play on tracks that turn on days fourth and fifth instead of those that go up and down so early," Irfan said on his YouTube channel.

The former India all-rounder noted that the increase in number of white-ball games has affected batters' ability to tackle spinners in challenging conditions.

"There was a time we were experts in playing spin but now it has changed. Also, the number of white-ball games have increased, so you play with hard hands there. So, the ability to play spin has reduced. If the approach becomes subdued instead of scoring, then it gets batters into trouble. There was pressure as Shubman Gill wasn't going to bat and South Africa only needed nine wickets but the approach should have been better. If you get over defensive even in Test matches, one or the other deliveries will have your name on it," he added.

Irfan also pointed out that excessively turning tracks are not only bringing opposition teams into play but also making part-timer spinners unplayable at times.

"But now visiting teams are using finger spinners in India. They come with a strategy of bowling into the pitch and hope to get as much purchase out of it. Both Harmer and Maharaj bowled with high pace, getting them more purchase out of the pitch. The trajectory is also such that it's not easy to play big shots. So, touring sides are well prepared and try to make use of reverse swing too. So, you see pressure from both sides getting created, like Harmer and Maharaj did. Even bowlers like Aiden Markram and Glenn Phillips, who are batters, come into the game. If we are playing on such pitches, the skill level needs to be higher or it's better to not dish out such tracks," he concluded.