India skipper Shubman Gill sustained a serious neck injury during the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata. He was immediately taken off the field and admitted to Woodlands Hospital, where he was kept under observation. The injury forced Gill to miss the remainder of the match and ruled him out of the second Test, which began on November 22 in Guwahati. In his absence, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant led India in the second Test. As fans await the young captain's return, a worrying update has emerged.

According to PTI report, Gill's injury isn't limited to neck spasm and will require extensive rest, prompting the team management to avoid any risk of rushing him back.

"Gill has been given an injection to alleviate his symptoms and will need a period of rest before starting rehab, training and skill work. There is every chance he could also be doubtful for the T20I series,” the BCCI source said, as reported by PTI.

Taking these factors into account, the selectors are eyeing January 2026 as the potential window for Gill's comeback.

The white-ball series against the Proteas will conclude on December 19. India will then face New Zealand in three ODIs and five T20Is, beginning January 11. If reports are accurate, Gill is likely to return during the white-ball series against the Kiwis.

Meanwhile, the BCCI also announced India's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa. KL Rahul was appointed as the captain as Gill missed out. Apart from him, Rishabh Pant made a comeback into the ODIs and was named as the vice captain.

Ruturaj Gaikwad too got the selectors' nod after a couple of impressive outings for India A against South Africa A in the recent unofficial ODI series in Rajkot.

In three matches, the 28-year-old made 117, 68 not out and 25. He has been drafted in as both Gill and original vice-captain Shreyas Iyer are recovering from their respective injuries.

India's ODI squad: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (C) (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, and Dhruv Jurel.

