Shubman Gill continues his poor form with the bat in T20I cricket. The player was brought into the India's T20I squad after a gap of one year. He was named the vice-captain of the side in the format ahead of the Asia Cup this year. The team management even pushed Sanju Samson down the order from opening to make way for Gill. However, the decision didn't reap rewards as Gill failed with the bat, scoring only 291 runs across 15 matches at an average of 24.25.

Former India player Robin Uthappa, while speaking on JioStar, said that Gill's batting approach in the format has been a "bit confusing" of late. He made the remark when asked about India's T20I opener Abhishek Sharma's aggressive approach.

"I think with a player like Abhishek Sharma, you need to give him the freedom to play the way he wants. Now, does someone like Shubman Gill at the other end help him do that, or does someone like Sanju Samson, with whom he has had a strong opening partnership, allow that freedom? I'm not taking anything away from Shubman Gill - he's a phenomenal, once-in-a-generation, three-format player. However, the way he has been approaching T20 cricket lately has been a bit confusing and hasn't really served him well," Uthappa said.

Majority of the times during this lean patch, Gill lost his wicket while trying to go for big shots at the start of his innings. Uthappa suggested that the player should play the role of an anchor like Aiden Markram or Virat Kohli.

"There is a method to how he scores runs. He can play a role similar to what Aiden Markram or Virat Kohli did for India in the 2024 T20 World Cup - batting at a strike rate of around 140-150, playing proper cricket, a template that has worked for him in the IPL and T20Is," The former India player said.

After the ongoing South Africa series, India have only five matches remaining in the format before they play the T20 World Cup next year.