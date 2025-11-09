India face a massive selection dilemma ahead of their first Test against reigning World Test Championship (WTC) winners South Africa from November 14. That headache comes in the form of the wicket-keeper batter role. Vice-captain Rishabh Pant is expected to re-enter India's playing XI after returning from injury. However, Dhruv Jurel, normally the back-up wicket-keeper, has made a serious case for selection. Not only did Jurel slam a century in Pant's absence against the West Indies, but he also made another hundred for India A against South Africa A. Former India cricketer and reputed commentator Aakash Chopra has advised the Indian team management to play both Pant and Jurel, and sacrifice another player instead.

"Both Dhruv Jurel and Rishabh Pant are there in the squad. Rishabh Pant will play. He is the vice-captain. He is going to play, and he should play. But I feel Dhruv Jurel should also play," stated Chopra, speaking on his YouTube channel.

"A place should be created for him in the XI. The question will be whether you will compromise Sai Sudharsan from the top or Nitish Kumar Reddy from lower in the order," Chopra said.

Chopra suggested the Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir-led team management drop all-rounder Nitish Reddy and persist with Sai Sudharsan at No. 3.

"I think Sai Sudharsan should be allowed to play at No. 3. You haven't got Nitish Kumar Reddy to do his job properly thus far. So you can actually sacrifice him and keep Dhruv Jurel there," Chopra said.

Jurel slammed 125 for India against West Indies in the first Test in October. Recently, he slammed an unbeaten 132 for India A against South Africa A.

With Jurel in imperious form and Nitish Reddy's bowling talents not majorly utilised by Team India in home conditions, there is a case to be made for Jurel to feature as a pure batter ahead of Reddy.