Sarfaraz Khan's long absence from the Indian Test team has raised quite a few eyebrows. Several former players feel that the Mumbai batter, who has not played a Test since November 2024, deserves a chance in the squad. Former India player Aakash Chopra believes Sarfaraz has fallen victim to a perception battle. The 28-year-old has so far played six Tests, scoring 371 runs at an average of 37.10. He has three fifties and one century to his name.

"I think there is a clarity issue in the case of Sarfaraz. I think it is a case of perception and understanding. I am trying to think-they might have a perception that he may not do as well in swinging conditions or play fast bowling well. Maybe he is not our guy in SENA countries. So he did not get the chance. But even to make that perception, I have to allow him to fail. He is not even being allowed to fail. And now there is no place in the team as well," Chopra said on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel.

The former India star also spoke about Yashasvi Jaiswal not playing T20Is for India. With Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill being the first-choice openers, Jaiswal has not found a consistent spot in the XI. He said it was unfair. In 23 T20Is, the left-hander has scored 723 runs at an average of 36.15 and a strike rate of 164.31. He has one T20I century and five fifties.

"Jaiswal is a premier player in the Indian team as well. He will be there in the ODI and T20I teams in the near future too. You can cover the sunlight with some clouds for a while, but you cannot hide it. At this point in time, it is unfair to Jaiswal, I will agree (not being in the white-ball teams). I feel he will be in the T20 World Cup squad. I don't think the team playing now is the final team," he said.

He also suggested that Jaiswal should be made captain of the Rajasthan Royals. "You cannot ask for captaincy in your state team. It is not player-centric. But a franchise will have to be player-centric at times because it is a game of supply and demand. How many like Jaiswal are available? If you can maximise that asset and need to give him captaincy to do that, I would say please do it. As long as it is clear that the team will get better by that player becoming captain, give it to them even if they demand it," Aakash Chopra said.