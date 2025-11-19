South Africa cricket team spinner Simon Harmer took a subtle dig at their critics following the sensational win over India in the first Test match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India needed just 124 runs in the second innings to clinch the victory but the Proteas produced a brilliant bowling performance to bundle out the hosts for 93. South Africa were down to 93/7 at the end of Day 2 and Harmer said that the Indian media believed the game was 'done and dusted'. However, skipper Temba Bavuma's gritty half-century took South Africa to a total of 153 and the bowlers did the rest of the work to clinch a famous win.

"It was a foregone conclusion. The Indian media said this game was done and dusted. On that wicket, we just needed one partnership and I think the way Temba batted, his tempo, he had a very solid and definite game plan. There was definitely the belief. We were thinking we could have got to 150 there. And then we go out and Marco gets those two wickets and with Shubman not playing, they were effectively none for three. We thought we had a real chance. Everybody chipped in. It's cliche but it was a proper team effort," he said on 'talkSPORTCricket'.

Harmer further added that he was confident despite South Africa finding themselves in a tough position and even joked that he ended up manifesting the victory.

"The chat at the end of day two was a chip and a chair. If you've got a chip and chair at the table, you've got a chance. Sort of manifesting that and for it to come into reality the next day, to sit back down, I think there's a few boys in the dressing room who have been on the other side of the result more often than not, especially in India. So they were extremely excited and chuffed. The noise when Axar was hitting those sixes in the stadium was deafening. So yeah, you're hoping things go your way, and they do," Harmer said.

"As an off spinner its the little subtle changes that make the difference. I love getting into competition with the batters and there's no better place to do it than in the subcontinent and the peak of that is here in India, because they are some of the best players of spin in the world," he added.