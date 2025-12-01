Former India captain Rohit Sharma was over the moon after Virat Kohli slammed his 52nd ODI century during the series-opener against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday. After Kohli hit Marco Jansen for a boundary to reach his milestone, cameras spotted Rohit clapping in the dressing room balcony. The 37-year-old former India captain slammed 135 off 120 balls to steer India to a big total of 349/8 against South Africa in Ranchi.

Rohit, on the other hand, was unable to convert his good start to a big total as he was dismissed for 57 by Jansen in the 22nd over. However, the veteran was pumped upon seeing his teammate achieve the milestone. He also hurled a few expletives, all in good spirits.

Kohli's century pulled him well clear in the list of batters with most centuries in a single format. He overtook Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 51 centuries in Test cricket.

Rohit and Kohli added a 136-run stand for the second wicket after the early dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal.

This was also Kohli's 83rd century in international cricket. Kohli is 17 centuries behind Tendulkar, who has 100 hundreds in international cricket.

Kohli's century also became the 7000th ton in men's international cricket.

Rohit, on the other hand, made history by surpassing former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi's record for most sixes in ODIs. Sharma overtook Afridi's 351 sixes, who held the record since 2015.

The Indian opener came into the match, needing just three more sixes to surpass Afridi, who held the record with 351 sixes from 369 innings. Sharma surpassed his records in 100 fewer innings than the former Pakistan captain, as he now has 352 sixes in 269 innings.

(With ANI Inputs)