Indian cricket team bowling coach Morne Morkel believes that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can play in the 2027 ODI World Cup, provided they remain fit-both mentally and physically. The two stalwarts, who have already retired from Tests as well as T20Is, will feature for India in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa starting Sunday. Morkel said that Virat and Rohit bring a wealth of experience to the side-something that can prove valuable in the long run. When asked about the chances of the two stars playing in the World Cup, Morkel gave a straightforward reply.

"They're quality players. As long as they're happy to put in the hard work and maintain their fitness. I've always believed in experience, and to have that experience, you don't find it anywhere. They've won trophies; they know how to play big tournaments," Morkel told reporters.

"So for sure, if they mentally and physically feel that their bodies can do that, it's still a long way away-the World Cup, by all means," he added.

Morkel also recalled his own experiences of playing against the two star batters and said they used to give him sleepless nights.

"I've played many games against them. I've had sleepless nights bowling to them. So I know, as a bowler, what goes through your preparation when playing against them. So for me, definitely on board with that," said Morkel.

Morkel warned that South Africa — fresh from their Test series win — would be buoyant.

“A change into coloured clothing and a change of ball brings different energy. But South Africa have momentum, and a confident Protea side is dangerous. For us, it's important to start well over the next week or two and put the last couple of weeks behind us.” While the 2026 T20 World Cup looms large, Morkel dismissed the idea of using the ODI series merely as preparation for the marquee event.

“Preparation for the T20 World Cup is one thing, but every time you put on an India jersey, you represent a lot of people, the fans waiting outside the gates, cheering us on,” he said.

“For me, the focus is to bring momentum back into the Indian dressing room after a disappointing two weeks, and the way to do that is to play good, solid white-ball cricket,” he said, adding that he was excited to have veterans like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to be back in the squad.

Asked whether both KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant would feature together in the XI, Morkel stayed clear of selection matters.

