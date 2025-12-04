India's marquee opening batter Rohit Sharma was left stunned after DRS visuals on the giant screen in Raipur forced him to return to the dressing room. South Africa appealed for caught behind after some players heard a faint sound as the ball passed the edge of Rohit's bat. The on-field umpire ruled the decision in Rohit's favour but pace bowler Nandre Burger wasn't sure if DRS should be taken. After a lengthy discussion, the Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma decided to review the on-field umpire's call, and South Africa hit the jackpot.

Seeing Ultra-Edge showing a spike as the ball passed his bat, Rohit was left stunned. If only his expressions are to be considered, the India skipper was confident that the ball hadn't touched his bat. But, he had no other option but to return to the dressing room.

Rohit Faces Competition From Kohli For No. 1 ODI Ranking

India stalwart Virat Kohli is only 32 rating points away from overtaking his teammate Rohit Sharma to lead the ODI batting rankings after he scored his 83rd international century to rise in the ICC Rankings update released on Wednesday.

In the first ODI of India's three-match series against South Africa in Ranchi, Kohli, 37, scored an impressive 135 off 120 balls. His performance elevated him one place, now ranking fourth among ODI batters in the latest ICC Men's Player Rankings.

This brings Kohli's rating up to 751 points, placing him just 32 points behind teammate Rohit Sharma at the top of the ODI batter rankings. Kohli was the leading batter for over three years towards the end of the last decade but has not held the top spot since Pakistan's Babar Azam overtook him in April 2021.

Meanwhile, Rohit extended his lead at the top, surpassing second-placed Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand and Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran in third, while Kohli moved ahead of his teammate Shubman Gill to claim the fourth position, closing the gap on the former India captain at the top.

India celebrated additional success as veteran left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav advanced one spot to rank sixth among ODI bowlers.

With IANS Inputs