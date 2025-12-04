Pacer Prasidh Krishna endured a night to forget as South Africa chased down a daunting target of 359 to hand India defeat in the second ODI in Raipur. Prasidh conceded 85 runs in 8.2 overs at an economy rate of more than 10. During the match, it appeared that Team India's senior players were also not best pleased with Prasidh's bowling. After conceding 16 runs in a single over, Prasidh was seen receiving an animated lecture from former India skipper Rohit Sharma

Bowling the 37th over of the South African innings, Prasidh was slammed for a six on the first ball of the over by Dewald Brevis.

Struggling with a ball getting wetter due to the dew, he ended up bowling a wide and a no-ball after conceding the six, making it 10 runs off just one legal delivery in the over.

However, despite the ball being changed, Brevis slammed Prasidh for another boundary two balls later, leading to an unimpressed reaction from Rohit Sharma.

Rohit was seen animatedly moving his hands while lecturing Prasidh, seemingly regarding where to bowl. Fellow pacer Harshit Rana was also part of the discussion, and received instructions from Rohit.

Although Prasidh ended up with two wickets to his name, the runs he conceded proved to be costly for India, as the hosts ended up losing with four balls to spare. The victory helped South Africa level the three-match series at 1-1.

Meanwhile, stand-in India captain KL Rahul said the four-wicket defeat to South Africa in the second ODI was not too difficult to swallow due to heavy dew making bowling difficult in the second innings.

Considering how much dew there is and how difficult it is to bowl in the second innings, the umpires have been nice enough to change the ball. Toss plays a huge role, and I am kicking myself for losing the toss (laughs)," said Rahul at the conclusion of the game.

With IANS inputs