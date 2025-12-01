Veteran opener Rohit Sharma once again proved age is just a number with a powerful half-century in Ranchi and former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan couldn't stop raving about his peak fitness and form. Pathan said Rohit, despite being 38, “doesn't look like he is 38,” praising his commitment to fitness, refined technique and sharp game awareness. This innings reaffirmed the belief that Rohit remains a vital asset for India's white-ball setup. ￼

At the first ODI against South Africa, Rohit smashed a composed 57 off 51 balls, touching the ball with intent and flashing clean strokeplay all around. Though he fell short of a century, his knock featured three towering sixes, helping India post a forbidding 349/8. ￼

More than just the runs, what impressed Pathan and many fans was how Rohit looked agile, focused, and physically sharp. On his YouTube channel, Pathan said "As for Rohit Sharma, he seems to be at his peak. It doesn't look like he is 38, he has improved his fitness. But the way he is playing according to the conditions and batting flawlessly, the half-century only shows with what mindset he is moving forward,"

"It feels extremely good seeing how these two players are progressing. Rohit was dropped once off Nandre Burger's bowling but he batted exceptionally – whether it be playing on the up or pull shot," he added acknowledging that Rohit's improved fitness and batting clarity showed in every shot. It was not just a half-century, it was proof that the veteran is playing with the confidence and form of someone much younger. ￼

Pathan believes this form sends a strong message to everyone doubting Rohit's longevity. With sharp fitness, solid technique and hunger intact, Rohit looks ready for many more battles. For now, he remains a backbone of India's batting line-up, proving that age is indeed just a number.