Celebrations continued in the Indian team's hotel as the likes of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir, and other members of the team returned following the triumphant 1st ODI performance against South Africa in Ranchi. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were the absolute stars of the game as KL Rahul bagged an important win while leading the side. In a video that has surfaced on social media, Rahul could be seen cutting a cake in the hotel lobby, celebrating the victory in the first ODI, but Kohli refused to join despite being urged by fans and hotel staff members.

The video started by showing India head coach Gambhir and former skipper Rohit engaging in an intense conversation before the cameraperson shifted focus to skipper Rahul, who cut the cake.

Despite being urged to join the celebrations, Kohli decided to continue walking. Here's the video:

Gautam Gambhir seen talking with Rohit Sharma at the team hotel while the Indian team was celebrating their victory by cutting a cake. pic.twitter.com/iw6ld3PCv4 — (@rushiii_12) December 1, 2025

All Well Between Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma, and Gautam Gambhir?

Rohit and Gambhir were spotted engaging in an intense chat in the team's dressing room at the stadium too, after India sealed a 17-run victory to go 1-0 up in the series. As per reports, however, not all is well between the head coach and veteran batters - Kohli and Rohit. The relationship between Gambhir and the two stalwarts has reportedly turned cold.

"The relations between Gautam Gambhir and senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma aren't as good as they should be, and there could be a meeting regarding the future of the two players. This could take place either in Raipur or Visakhapatnam - venues for the second and third ODIs," a BCCI source told Dainik Jagran.

The BCCI has reportedly planned a meeting before the start of the second ODI between India and South Africa in Raipur. The board aims to address certain matters with regard to communication within the team that have been bothering the top brass. Gambhir and selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar are set to attend the meeting with some of the top BCCI bosses. There's no clarity over the availability of Kohli and Rohit yet.