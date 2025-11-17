Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin slammed captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir for their decision to leave Sai Sudharsan out of the Playing XI for the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata. India suffered a shocking 30-run defeat against the Proteas on a tricky Eden Gardens pitch. Chasing a target of 124, Shubman Gill and his team collapsed dramatically and were bundled out for 93. Ashwin questioned the team management for excluding Sudharsan and including all-rounder Washington Sundar in the XI.

India played four spinners in the first Test and even promoted Sundar to the No. 3 position, which was originally Sudharsan's spot. In the two innings, Sundar scored 29 and 31 runs respectively.

"I'm really worried for Sai Sudharsan; he is a good player. What would he be thinking after being dropped? I always feel that four spinners is too many in a team. Washington Sundar didn't even bowl in the second innings. You play four spinners, then you don't give a single over to one of them. These things affect players' confidence," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"He (Sundar) has the ability. But whether it is the right decision, only time can answer. We can speak about it and dissect it after a loss, but we have to give him time. I really think Sai Sudharsan has a good future. If we are to build the team around a No. 3, you need a proper No. 3 for that. Look at the batters who have played at No. 3-there is stability required. If you are taking the Washington Sundar route, I hope you stick with Washi for a few years. The decision for the No. 3 batter cannot be fleeting, depending on conditions," he added.

The second Test between India and South Africa will begin on November 22 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.