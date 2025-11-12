Eden Gardens pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee revealed his chat with India head coach Gautam Gambhir about the pitch ahead of the first Test match against South Africa starting Friday. In a conversation with India Today, Mukherjee said that the Eden Gardens pitch will offer 'something for everyone' before adding that there will be help for the spinners. He also hinted that the Gambhir-led team management asked for a bit of turn from the surface. There has been a lot of chatter over the pitches to be used in the South Africa series after India suffered a humiliating 0-3 series loss against New Zealand at home in a series where they were troubled by pitches which can be called 'rank turners'.

“The pitch will be good. It will be a good sporting wicket. As the days progress, there will be turn. There will be bounce. But everybody – batter, bowler – there is something for everybody on this pitch,” Sujan Mukherjee told India Today on Tuesday after India's optional practice session.

“The chat with the team like every home team. See, if you go to Australia, there will be bounce. Likewise, Indian teams ask for a bit of turn. Not much, but they ask for a bit of turn,” he added.

When asked whether the pitch will be a 'rank turner', the curator said that the players will be the judge of that. “How can I say that? Those who play will be able to tell this. Our job is to prepare the pitch and try to give a good pitch. I hope people who watch the match enjoy the contest between bat and ball.”

According to PTI, Gambhir, along with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, bowling coach Morne Morkel, and skipper Shubman Gill -- gathered at the centre wicket for a long pitch inspection on Tuesday.

Morkel and Gill checked firmness before summoning curator Sujan Mukherjee for a 15-minute discussion. Judging by their expressions, the management did not appear entirely pleased with the surface.