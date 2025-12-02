Virat Kohli gave a statement response to doubters over his form and fitness with a magnificent knock of 135 for India against South Africa in the first ODI in Ranchi. Despite being active internationally in only one format now, Kohli looked to be back to his very best, slamming 11 boundaries and seven sixes. After the game, legendary South African pacer Dale Steyn revealed Kohli's detailed approach in order to keep himself in top shape, having previously had a conversation with the batter on this matter.

"I actually saw him (Kohli) last night at dinner. I had a chat with him and asked him 'What do you do, because you play just one format?', and he said, 'I live in London now'," said Steyn, speaking on Star Sports after the match.

Steyn stated that Kohli trains in world-class facilities at London, and even has a trainer to help him stay in the best shape.

"He has great facilities at Lord's, at Surrey, and he goes to practice too. There's a trainer he works with.

"He's always well prepared. When you look at him, he's in tip-top condition all the time, mentally he is super strong," said Steyn.

Steyn labelled Kohli as a "true professional", showering him with the ultimate praise.

"He's well aware of his game, and how he goes about scoring his runs. He comes in, joins the team, and is fully committed. And then you see such kind of performances. That is what true professionals do," Steyn added.

Amid reports and rumours that the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) want Kohli to play more domestic cricket, Kohli stated that he isn't a believer in excess preparation.

"I've never been a believer in a lot of prep. All my cricket has been mental. I work physically very hard, as long as my fitness levels are up, and then you visualise batting and feeling well, it's good," Kohli said in the presentation ceremony after the first ODI.