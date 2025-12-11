India's World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh joined the team huddle ahead of the side's second T20I match against South Africa at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Thursday. During his presence with the players, the legendary all-rounder also met his former teammate and current India head coach Gautam Gambhir. Yuvraj shared a light-hearted moment with Gambhir, and a picture of it is going viral on social media. Before the start of the match, a stand named in Yuvraj's honour was inaugurated at the venue.

Yuvraj Singh meets his old buddy Gautam Gambhir at Chandigarh stadium #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/9Dja87J93Z — Rocket Singh (@rocketSahab) December 11, 2025

Yuvraj Singh was seen hugging the great coach of the Indian cricket team, Gautam Gambhir, and having fun with him. pic.twitter.com/bSOC4G8XBH — Sarvada (@Sarvada4518) December 11, 2025

An unchanged India have won the toss and elected to bowl first against South Africa.

The stadium is hosting its first men's international cricket match and becomes the 55th venue in India to join this bandwagon. India are currently leading the five-game series 1-0.

"This has always been a wonderful ground. When we played here during franchise cricket, and recently saw a women's game also happen here, it was wonderful, and it's the first men's game, I heard, that's happening here - international, so very excited for it. I'm sure the crowd are also excited," said India skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

"It's really important for the boys to understand their responsibilities and see what the team demands in that situation. They batted perfectly, looking at the situation. 175 on that wicket was a little over par. The way we bowled, I think it was a lovely effort," he added.

He also heaped praise on seam-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya's match-winning efforts in the first T20I in Cuttack.

"The balance that he (Hardik Pandya) provides in the team is amazing. The way he batted, the way he keeps calm on the ground when he's batting, when it's a pressure situation," Suryakumar said.

"The way he bowled also, I think that's more important. His overs are also really important for the side. The way he carried himself throughout the game, it didn't look like he was injured," he added.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram said Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj, and Anrich Nortje have been replaced by Reeza Hendricks, Ottniel Baartman, and George Linde in the Proteas playing eleven.

"We would have fielded. Looks like a good wicket. Not a lot of international games here, but I hope to get a good score and put them under pressure. We have to make peace with the fact that we can have nights like the first game, and hope to make a better effort today. We'll get feedback on scores after a few overs, not thought of it now," he said.

(With IANS Inputs)