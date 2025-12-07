Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has raised questions over Washington Sundar's credentials as a bowler, ahead of the 3rd and final ODI against South Africa in Visakhapatnam. In a scathing verdict, Kaif compared Sundar to former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, saying that he isn't even half the bowler his predecessor was. With the Gautam Gambhir-led team management opting for an extra all-rounder instead of a specialist batter or bowler, Sundar has managed to feature regularly in recent times.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif raised questions over his bowling and also highlighted the lack of trust shown by the captain.

"The management can answer what Washington's role is. He is not even half of Ashwin if we talk about skills as a spinner. Even in Tests and ODIs, under different captains, not one but all of them have not given him full overs. When the game is tight, they go to Jadeja and Kuldeep. There is no trust that he can pick wickets at any stage, like how it is with Kuldeep. He will have to work a lot on his bowling," said Kaif.

Kaif also noted that Sundar's inability to take wickets has added extra pressure on him to make amends with the bat.

"First of all, his wicket-taking ability is less, and now you want Sundar to bat and are just putting more pressure on him. It is like he is neither a bowler nor a batter. Make him do one thing and give him a clear role. He can play the role of Axar in batting in the middle. That is fine. But his main role is bowling. Batting is a bonus. But if his bowling gets bad, which is evident as they are not giving overs, he will go further behind in bowling. He will have to work on his skills and variations as a bowler. If he wants to play longer for India, he has to improve his bowling," he added.

Sundar has bowled only seven overs across the first two ODIs against South Africa and is yet to take a wicket. With the bat, he has only managed just 14 runs.