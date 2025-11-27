Former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik was at a loss for words while describing the team's capitulation at the hands of South Africa in the 2nd Test in Guwahati. Speaking after Wednesday's 408-run defeat, which was India's biggest-ever in the format, a visibly frustrated Karthik struggled to sum up the baffling decline of the national Test setup. With South Africa sweeping the two-match series, the Indian team has now been whitewashed twice at home in the span of 12 months. For the unversed, New Zealand beat India 3-0 last year.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir, as expected, has come under scrutiny for several selection decisions. Taking to Instagram, Karthik explained that touring teams are no longer intimidated to play India in India.

"Teams used to be scared to come to India to play Test cricket. Now they must be licking their lips. I mean, a second whitewash in a span of 12 months. In the last 3 series played here in India, 2 have been whitewashes. These are tough times for India in test cricket and tough decisions might have to be taken. But what is lacking? Is it the quality of players, the inability to play spin? Pacers and spinners are being out-bowled in India. One too many allrounders being played. Nitish Reddy, the nominated allrounder, pace allrounder, has bowled 14 overs across the whole domestic calendar season in Test cricket in India. India had just 2 players who have scored hundreds in this Test series. South Africa had 7. I mean, c'mon, we are better than that. How can suddenly there be a nosedive in Test cricket?," said Karthik.

He also raised concerns surrounding the musical chairs in the No. 3 position, adding that the batting appeared fragile against both pace and spin.

"In the WTC cycle, 65 Test matches that have been played, India's No.3 holds the second-worst record in the 1st innings of a Test match averaging 26. That is something for us to ponder about. Who is our No. 3? How much stability are we going to give in. Washington plays at No.3 in Kolkata, Sai Sudharsan is playing No.3 in Guwahati. Is chopping and changing helping India or do we need to give more stability and consistency? What is the answer? It almost feels like this WTC cycle, India have very minimal chances. 2 away games against Sri Lanka, 2 away games against New Zealand and 5 Tests against Australia at home," he added.

The 40-year-old also questioned whether the team management would address these issues or just move on, considering the busy white-ball schedule coming up.

"But the next Test match is after 7 months. Are we going to forget this? Are we going to move on saying, 'ok, that's afresh season' By then so much of white ball cricket would have happened and I am sure India are so good at that, we'll tend to overlook what's happening in Test cricket right now. That is the big question to ponder. Think. What does it take for this Test team to come back and become as good as they were," explained Karthik.