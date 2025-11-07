Has Mohammed Shami played his last game for the Indian team? As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to snub the veteran pacer for the home Test series against South Africa, many saw it as a clear decision by the selection committee to not consider him for national selection anymore. Over the last few months, Shami hasn't just proven his fitness and form by performing well in domestic outings, including the Ranji Trophy, but has also spoken publicly about his will to wear the India shirt again. Yet, for the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee, Shami doesn't offer what they want from a pacer.

As buzz around Shami's potential international retirement, after the non-selection for the South Africa series, gained momentum on social media, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra settled fans' nerves, saying no such verdict on the seamer's future has been passed yet.

"I won't say that it's curtains. Many on social media are claiming that you won't see Shami playing for India again. I don't think that's the case. No such verdict has been passed by the jury. He can get a chance again, provided he keeps picking up wickets and lasts an entire season," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

India have the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and even Harshit Rana in the running for Test selection. For the home assignment against South Africa, India picked the trio of Bumrah, Siraj, and Deep among pacers, with Nitish Kumar Reddy being the pace bowling all-rounder.

Despite the selection committee showing a clear intent toward building a team for the future, Chopra feels Shami will soon make a comeback to the national team.

"There are a lot of vacant slots for premier fast bowlers. There are injuries and workload management as well. There are a lot of matches being played across formats, so I don't think that will be an issue. Don't worry about it. Shami's name will come," the 48-year-old added.