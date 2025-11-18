The Indian cricket team may be bracing for a big jolt ahead of the must-win second Test against South Africa. Doubts over the participation of captain Shubman Gill have intensified. He suffered a neck injury during the first Test in Kolkata and could not bat in the second innings as India failed to chase a 124-run target. According to a report in India Today, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been added to the India squad for the second Test as cover for Gill. India will face South Africa in the second Test beginning on November 22 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

With Shubman Gill's participation in the second Test highly unlikely, all-rounder Nitish Reddy has been withdrawn from the ongoing India A series against South Africa A in Rajkot.

As per BCCI sources, cited by news agency PTI, Gill will be flying with the team to Guwahati. However, given the stiffness in the nape of his neck, chances of him playing the second Test look bleak.

If Gill cannot make it to Guwahati, he will travel to the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru from Kolkata, as there are no restrictions on flying.

In Reddy's case, the third and final List A match is scheduled for Wednesday. But the Andhra batting all-rounder reached Kolkata on Monday evening and did not take part in the day's net session.

It is understood that it would have been difficult for Reddy to play on Wednesday night in Rajkot and then take a connecting flight the next day to Guwahati, which would also have meant missing the first practice session.

The team management was averse to such a possibility.

With a Test century to his name and being a right-hander, Reddy could be in contention for a place in the playing XI at Guwahati.