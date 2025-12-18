The fourth T20I between India and South Africa was abandoned without a ball being bowled at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday. No image summed up the gravity of the situation more than that of India all-rounder Hardik Pandya wearing a face mask while practising at the stadium. The images of Hardik wearing the mask quickly went viral on social media. Fans were left waiting for more than three hours, as umpires made as many as seven inspections, but not even the toss was possible in the end.

With no play possible in Lucknow, much to the dismay of a lot of enthusiastic fans at the stadium, India remain 2-1 ahead in the five-match series and cannot lose the trophy. The teams will now turn their attention to the fifth and final match scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

India vice-captain Shubman Gill will be eager to regain full fitness ahead of Friday's contest at the place where he has enjoyed prolific success with the bat, including his lone T20I century, and boasts a strong IPL record. But with the opener nursing a foot injury, it raises the likelihood of Sanju Samson featuring in the playing eleven.

The first indications of a possible abandonment of the first T20I to be held in Lucknow in December came when the toss, scheduled for 6:30 pm IST, was initially delayed to 6:50 pm. But with the fog not going away, further inspections were scheduled at 7:30 pm, 8:00 pm, 8:30 pm, 9:00 pm and 9:20 pm.

Amidst the inspections, Jasprit Bumrah's participation in warm-ups provided reassurance after missing the third T20I in Dharamsala due to personal reasons. But with the fog not relenting, players from both sides indulged in warm-up routines but were eventually forced to go indoors, even as the ground staff used a light roller on the pitch.