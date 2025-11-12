Test cricket is set to make its return to the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata after a lengthy absence, with the first India vs South Africa Test commencing this Friday. Led by the young captain Shubman Gill, the Indian side is widely expected to deliver a commanding performance at home against the defending World Test Championship champions. While the South African squad boasts potent pacers like Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, along with the all-rounder Corbin Bosch, former South Africa captain Graeme Smith expressed strong confidence in the team's two spinners, Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthuswamy, to perform well against India.

"Eden Gardens is not a bad place for starting the series. The two spin options that we have (Maharaj and Muthuswamy) are really good. Taking 20 wickets in a Test match is the most important thing. I have confidence in the side," Smith stated on Wednesday. He was speaking at an SA20 India Day event in Mumbai. Smith is the League Commissioner for the T20 franchise league, which is scheduled to start on December 26.

When asked about his former teammate Morne Morkel, who is currently the Indian bowling coach in the Gautam Gambhir-led coaching set-up, Smith offered a humorous response. "Morne Morkel is the enemy now," Smith replied.

Shifting to a more serious note, Faf Du Plessis, who also attended the event, stressed that a strong start is absolutely crucial in a short two-Test series like the upcoming contest.

"When you start the series well, then the rest of the series becomes easier. Expectations are always high. For the last 12-14 months, we have done well. We did well in Pakistan also. There is a lot of talk about spinning conditions. It's unfortunate that we have only two Tests," Du Plessis lamented.

"That's the downside of the new Test schedule. I am a believer of a minimum of three Tests."

Smith mirrored Du Plessis' belief regarding the importance of building early momentum.

"Sport is all about confidence. South Africa would arrive with their confidence. However, confidence also quickly goes when you lose a Test match. It will be very important for them to get that momentum," said Smith, who famously led South Africa to over 50 victories as skipper.

"Countering Bumrah will be key. Spinners will come into play later on. But if you are two or three down before the spinners come to play, then that will hit you hard. So, tackling Bumrah will be key. The same goes for India. Tackling Kagiso Rabada will be key."

The first India vs South Africa Test will be played in Kolkata, while the second match of the series will be played in Guwahati starting from November 22.