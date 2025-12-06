India captain KL Rahul was over the moon after he won the toss and opted to bowl in the 3rd ODI against South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Prior to the series-decider against the Proteas, India had lost 20 tosses on the bounce, a streak that started after Rohit Sharma lost the toss against Australia's Pat Cummins in the 2023 World Cup final. Delighted with the outcome at toss, Rahul was seen doing a fist pump and a video of it has now gone viral on social media.

"We'll bowl. We trained here last night and the feedback from the coaches was that there was dew, but it didn't come in as early as Ranchi and Raipur. We were obviously planning to bowl second, keeping our track record in mind. I don't think it's going to play such a big part like Raipur and Ranchi. But, we just want to change the total and see how we can bowl first. Yeah, it looks like a good wicket," Rahul said at the toss.

With the series locked at 1-1, Rahul suggested that the management has been happy with the way the team has performed so far.

For me and from the leadership group, we're really happy with the way we played in the last two games. I know from the outside, 360 being chased down looks like a lot is going wrong. But considering the conditions and considering the way our teams are lined up, I think we did really well. There's a lot of positives to take and I'm really happy with the way we bowled and batted. The chat obviously has been to keep doing the same thing and stay consistent with what we're doing and stay consistent with that process. We know that the results will follow. Not many things that we're looking to change. Just trying to sharpen a couple of things in the field and the results will go our way," he added.

India made one change to their XI as Tilak Varma replaced Washington Sundar.