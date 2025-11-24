It was a hard day on the field for the Indian cricket team on Day 3 of the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati on Monday. South Africa bowled India out for just 201 runs, gaining a massive lead of 288 on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test of the series in Guwahati. Marco Jansen, who starred with the bat in the visitors' first innings, claimed bowling figures of 6/48, triggering a collapse in the Indian batting lineup. After bowling India out for a subpar total, South Africa batted again and ended Day 3 on 26/0 in eight overs, with openers Aiden Markram (12*) and Ryan Rickelton (13*) unbeaten at the crease, as South Africa led by 314 runs.

With no luck with the ball in the second innings so far, Mohammed Siraj was naturally frustrated. During one of Kuldeep Yadav's overs, Siraj made a wild throw toward the wicketkeeper's end. Pant could not catch it, and ultimately Rahul, who was stationed at slips, stopped it. The India batter was not happy and told Siraj to keep calm, then shared a smile with the pacer.

After facing defeat in the series opener in Kolkata, India's chances of leveling the two-match series against South Africa look grim, as they currently trail by 314 runs.

Washington, who scored 48 runs in India's total of 201, said that the Guwahati pitch is not a snake pit and that such tracks are a rarity in India, calling it a "true wicket."

"It wasn't a snake pit or whatever you may call it. It's a very good wicket. It's a true wicket. Not many days you'll get to bat on such tracks, especially in India. Honestly, it's a true wicket. If you spend time there, runs are for the taking. You can't really contain runs for a very long period of time. I think it was just a good wicket," Washington said during the post-day press conference.

Notably, on a good batting surface, the South African bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen made life tough for the Indian batters, claiming figures of 6/48.

When asked if Jansen extracted uneven bounce from the pitch, Washington denied there being any unevenness, crediting Jansen for his bowling. Washington said that on another day, the Indian batters would have played the same deliveries much better.