India captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl against South Africa in the third and final ODI in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, ending a 20-game unwanted streak. The last time India won a toss in an ODI was during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final against New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. However, Rahul credited former India spinner Murali Kartik as the coin toss finally went in the team's favour. Speaking at the toss on Saturday, Kartik reminded Rahul that he was there too when India last won a toss in international cricket, prior to this encounter. (Follow India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live)

"Is it me or is it you?" Kartik questioned Rahul.

"It's you. I think you should do more tosses," Rahul acknowledged.

"I suppose so because the last time when Shubman Gill won it, I was the toss presenter," the former left-arm spinner added.

The incident Kartik was referring to was when Shubman Gill won the toss in the 2nd Test against the West Indies in Delhi earlier this year.

This was his first and only toss win as the captain of the Indian Test team, having lost the previous six Tests he captained.

With the series tied at 1-1, India made one change to the side that lost the second ODI at Raipur, bringing in Tilak Varma in place of all-rounder Washington Sundar.

South Africa, hit by injuries to key players, Nandre Burger and Tony de Zorzi, have included Ryan Rickelton and Ottneil Baartman in their place.

Burger and de Zorzi have been ruled out for a couple of week. Burger experienced right hamstring discomfort during the previous game, while de Zorzi encountered pain in the right hamstring while batting.

(With PTI Inputs)