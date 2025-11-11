The Eden Gardens has been put on high alert ahead of the 1st Test between India and South Africa, starting November 14. This comes after a car blast near Delhi's Red Fort killed eight and injured 20. After the news broke out, the security arrangements were tightened near Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium for the final day of the Ranji Trophy match between the local team and Jammu and Kashmir. Similarly, the Kolkata police has made additional security arrangements ahead of the match.

"We are on high alert. Keeping in mind the blast in Delhi, special and additional security arrangements are being made," a Kolkata Police official was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

"The Special Task Force (STF) will also be deployed alongside the local police."

On Tuesday, Indian skipper Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy took part in a practice session at the Eden Gardens.

During the practice, Test captain Shubman Gill was seen discussing the game plan with head coach Gautam Gambhir. Jaiswal and Gill were seen sweating out in the nets with some throwdowns, while Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan and Nitish Kumar Reddy were involved in a catch practice session.

Led by Shubman Gill, India entered the home series after beginning their WTC campaign with an away tour of England, followed by a home series against the West Indies. Meanwhile, Temba Bavuma's South Africa arrive following a 1-1 draw in their two-Test away series against Pakistan.

India's recent Test series performances have been impressive, with a 2-2 draw against England earlier this month, where Shubman Gill topped the run charts with 754 runs at an average of 75.40, including four centuries, followed by a convincing 2-0 clean sweep over the West Indies at home last month.

(With ANI Inputs)