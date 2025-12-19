India vs South Africa Live Streaming, 5th T20I Live Telecast: India take on South Africa in the fifth and final match of the series. It is a must-win game for the Proteas if they wish to end the series at 2-2. On the other hand, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side will be aiming for a 3-1 finish. The focus will be on the form of Suryakumar, who scored his last fifty in the format back in October 2024. Runs have also dried up for vice-captain Shubman Gill, but his participation in the final game is uncertain. Gill was set to miss the fourth game - which was eventually called off - due to a toe injury.

After being blanked 0-2 in the Tests, India bounced back to win the ODI series and now have an unassailable 2-1 lead in the T20Is.

That India cannot lose the series should be comforting to embattled head coach Gautam Gambhir, given that the other two leaders in the camp - skipper Suryakumar and his deputy Gill - are battling challenges of their own with less than two months to go for the T20 World Cup.

India vs South Africa Live Streaming, 5th T20I Live Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs South Africa 5th T20I match be played?

The India vs South Africa 5th T20I match will be played on December 19, Friday.

Where will the India vs South Africa 5th T20I match be held?

The India vs South Africa 5th T20I match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

What time will the India vs South Africa 5th T20I match start?

The India vs South Africa 5th T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs South Africa 5th T20I match?

The India vs South Africa 5th T20I match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 5th T20I match?

The India vs South Africa 5th T20I match will be live-streamed on the JioStar app and website.

(All details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)