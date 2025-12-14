India vs South Africa Live Streaming 3rd T20I: India take on South Africa in the third T20I on Sunday, aiming to bounce back in the five-match series. Buoyed by Quinton de Kock's 46-ball 90, the Proteas levelled the series in Mullanpur on Thursday, thrashing India by 51 runs. With India aiming to hit back in Dharamsala, skipper Suryakumar Yadav and vice-captain Shubman Gill's form will be under scrutiny once again after back-to-back failures in the first two games. With only eight games, starting from the third T20I, left before the start of the T20 World Cup title defence, India's under-fire head coach Gautam Gambhir won't be able to afford two out-of-form top-order batters in the starting line-up.

India vs South Africa Live Streaming, 3rd T20I Live Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I match be played?

The India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I match will be played on December 14, Sunday (IST).

Where will the India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I match be held?

The India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I match will be held at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.

What time will the India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I match start?

The India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I match?

The India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I match?

The India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I match will be live-streamed on the JioStar app and website.

(All details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)