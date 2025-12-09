India vs South Africa Live Streaming 1st T20I: India take on South Africa in the 1st T20I of a five-match series at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The series against the Proteas will kick off India's final leg of preparations for their title defence in next year's T20 World Cup at home (co-hosted by Sri Lanka). The likes of Suryakumar, Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Shivam Dube are coming into the series after having a productive time with their respective state teams in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The hosts will be boosted by the return of vice-captain Shubman Gill who has been declared fit to feature after missing the 2nd Test and the entire ODI series against the Proteas. (India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Updates)

India vs South Africa Live Streaming, 1st T20I Live Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs South Africa, 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs South Africa, 1st T20I match will be played on December 9, Tuesday.

Where will the India vs South Africa, 1st T20I match be held?

The India vs South Africa, 1st T20I match will be held at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

What time will the India vs South Africa, 1st T20I match start?

The India vs South Africa, 1st T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs South Africa, 1st T20I match?

The India vs South Africa, 1st T20I match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs South Africa, 1st T20I match?

The India vs South Africa, 1st T20I match will be live-streamed on the JioStar app and website.

(All details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

(With IANS Inputs)