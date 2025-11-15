India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: India captain Shubman Gill was forced to leave the field after just three deliveries, with a neck injury seemingly the reason, in the first session on Day 2 of the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata. India have reached 86/2 after 36 overs, with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant at the crease. Rahul is nearing his half-century, having earlier completed the milestone of 4,000 Test runs. India's new No. 3 Washington Sundar hit a couple of excellent shots, including a maximum, but departed for 29. On Day 1, India dominated proceedings with the ball, bundling out South Africa for just 159 in their first innings. India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah stole the show with a five-wicket haul. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India vs South Africa LIVE: SIX! KL Rahul goes big
Big hit! KL Rahul comes down the track and deposits it over long-on. Well-calculated stroke against Keshav Maharaj. Rahul moves into the 30s with that shot. With Gill walking off injured, and Rishabh Pant new to the crease, onus is on Rahul to hold steady at one end.
IND 86/2 (36)
India vs South Africa 1st Test LIVE: Gill leaves the field!
Oh dear! India captain Shubman Gill is walking off the field. He has faced only 3 balls, and hit a boundary too, but he looks to have hurt his neck. The Indian captain isn't moving his neck. Let's hope it isn't anything too series.
Rishabh Pant comes in to bat - his first Test innings since the toe fracture in England.
IND 79/2 (35)
India vs South Africa 1st Test LIVE: OUT! Washington departs!
GONE! Big breakthrough for the Proteas! Washington Sundar's first Test innings at No. 3 comes to an end. Attempting to block Simon Harmer, Washington ends up getting a thick outside edge, which is caught by Aiden Markram at first slip. The left-hander departs for 29. Harmer strikes with his second ball of the day.
Attention turns to captain Shubman Gill then! He gets a huge ovation from the Eden Gardens crowd as he comes out to bat.
IN 75/2 (34.2)
India vs South Africa 1st Test LIVE: SIX!
Terrific hit from Washington! The left-hander steps out and nonchalantly slams it over long-off for a maximum, against the spin off Keshav Maharaj's bowling. First maximum of the Indian innings. Wonderful shot.
IND 74/1 (33.3)
India vs South Africa 1st Test LIVE: FOUR!
Great shot! Washington Sundar has been trying the sweep shot for a while, and finally connects and gets rewarded for his efforts. Good, hard shot, for 4. Uppish shot, through mid-wicket, and into the fence. Second boundary for India's new No. 3.
IND 68/1 (32)
India vs South Africa 1st Test LIVE: India 62/1 after 30 overs
Fruitful first 10 overs in Kolkata for India today. KL Rahul and Washington Sundar have added 25 runs so far in the morning, hitting a couple of graceful boundaries as well. With the sun shining, conditions look to be more and more favourable for batting.
IND 62/1 (30)
IND vs SA 1st Test Live Score: FOUR!
Lovely shot! Washington Sundar slams his first boundary, and it is a wonderful stroke. Pitched on the pads, Washington flicks it handsomely through mid-wicket. Top shot from the left-hander, whose first boundary comes after 60 balls!
IND 60/1 (28.1)
IND vs SA 1st Test Live Score: Risky shot, 4!
Boundary after 39 balls! KL Rahul brings out a risky cut shot. That was in the air for a while, but flies just above the fielder at gully and races away for 4. Keshav Maharaj is frustrated at how that played out.
On the next ball, Rahul sweeps one down to fine-leg. Good fielding in the deep, and two runs saved.
IND 56/1 (27.2)
IND vs SA 1st Test Live Score: 50 up for India!
50 up for India in their first innings. Washington Sundar with a nudge down to mid-wicket, and it's well-placed enough to allow the batters to come back for two. Washington up to double-digits on his individual score.
IND 50/1 (26.1)
IND vs SA 1st Test Live Score: KL Rahul's big change
From his debut till 2023, KL Rahul scored at an average of about 35. However, the batter has been imperious since the start of 2024, averaging 52 in Test cricket, and has established himself as one of world cricket's most reliable red-ball players in this period.
Meanwhile, Washington Sundar still opting for caution at the start of Day 2.
IND 46/1 (25)
India vs South Africa LIVE: Scanner on Washington Sundar
Head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill have entrusted Washington Sundar with the No. 3 role in this match, and so far, he has shown excellent defensive technique. However, he'll be looking to make a big score today.
IND 42/1 (22)
India vs South Africa LIVE: FOUR! Big milestone for KL Rahul!
Boundary! KL Rahul caresses it through third-man for the first boundary of Day 2, on just the third ball of the day. That shot takes KL Rahul to 4,000 Test runs. A wonderful milestone for one of India's best batters right now.
IND 41/1 (20.3)
India vs South Africa LIVE: Play starts on Day 2!
KL Rahul will take the strike as play gets underway on Day 2. Marco Jansen will bowl the first over. Day one was all about the Bumrah magic. On an unusual opening day pitch in Kolkata
India vs South Africa LIVE: SA Coach Slams Eden Gardens Pitch!
South Africa batting coach Ashwell Prince blamed their struggles on "inconsistency of the bounce" and the "trust" deficit it created on a tricky Eden Gardens surface as India took the opening-day honours.
"Quite often what can happen is that when you expect batters to get to 20, 30 and grow in confidence, I don't particularly believe that any of the batters grew in confidence because of the inconsistency of the bounce," Prince said the erratic bounce prevented his batters from ever feeling settled, even after getting starts.
"What can happen is that you don't trust the surface as much as you should after spending an hour at the crease."
India vs South Africa LIVE: SA Break Silence on controversy!
South Africa batting coach Ashwell Prince on Friday played down the stump-mic chatter involving Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.
"No, there will be no discussion. It's the first time, obviously, it's come to my attention. I don't think there'll be any issues with what's happened out in the middle," Prince said at the press-conference after stumps.
India vs South Africa LIVE: Sudharsan's omission!
Sai Sudharsan's absence from the playing XI has ignited a major storm. Now, former India batter Mohammed Kaif has questioned the decision."The decision to drop 24-year-old Sai Sudarshan after his 87 in the last Test is puzzling. We were told Rohit Sharma was replaced as captain because of his age now the team management shows no patience with a youngster. Confusing signals are not good for the dressing room," Kaif posted on X.
India vs South Africa LIVE: Bumrah dazzles!
Bumrah magic gave India's opening-day honours. Riding high on uneven bounce and a hint of reverse swing, Bumrah removed Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi and tail-enders to finish with figures of 5/27 in his 14-over spell, his 16th five-wicket haul in Test format.
India vs South Africa LIVE: Solid Rahul and Washy!
KL Rahul seems to be loving life at the top of the order. After Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal, he combined with Sundar to ensure India finish the day with nine wickets in hand. The pair batted cautiously, adding 19 runs in an unbroken stand for the second wicket on a surface that continued to show variable
India vs South Africa LIVE: Good morning!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the India vs South Africa 1st Test. The opening session will be crucial for India to solidify their position and build a substantial lead. KL Rahul and Washington Sundar will resume India's innings at 37/1. They trail by 159.