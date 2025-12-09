India vs South Africa Free LIVE Telecast, 1st T20I: Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya are set to make their India returns in the 1st T20I of a five-match series against South Africa in Cuttack on Tuesday. India vice-captain Gill missed the 2nd Test and the entire ODI series against the Proteas due to a nasty neck spasm and 24 days on the sidelines of recovery and rehab. Hardik, on the other hand, has been on the sidelines since the Asia Cup semi-final against Sri Lanka. However, the 31-year-old made an emphatic comeback in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, smashing a 42-ball 77 not out for Baroda. (India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Updates)

When will the India vs South Africa, 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs South Africa, 1st T20I match will be played on December 9, Tuesday (IST).

Where will the India vs South Africa, 1st T20I match be held?

The India vs South Africa, 1st T20I match will be held at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

What time will the India vs South Africa, 1st T20I match start?

The India vs South Africa, 1st T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs South Africa, 1st T20I match for free?

The India vs South Africa, 1st T20I match will be televised live on the Star Sports network. The match will also be aired on DD Sports for free.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs South Africa, 1st T20I match?

The India vs South Africa, 1st T20I match will be live-streamed on the JioStar app and website.

(All details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)