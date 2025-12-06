India vs South Africa Free LIVE Streaming, 3rd ODI: With the series on the line, India take on South Africa in the third and final ODI in Visakhapatnam. The series is tied at 1-1 after South Africa hit back in the second ODI in Raipur. The visitors chased down 359 under the lights, courtesy of a century by Aiden Markram. India had won the series-opener in Ranchi by 17 runs after Virat Kohli slammed his 52 ODI hundred. Kohli has been in stunning form so far, hitting two tons in as many matches. (Follow India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live)

India vs South Africa Live Streaming, 3rd ODI Live Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch for FREE

When will the India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI match be played?

The India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI match will be played on Saturday, December 6 (IST).

Where will the India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI match be held?

The India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI match will be held at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

What time will the India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI match start?

The India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI match for free?

The India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI match will be televised live on the Star Sports network. The match will also be live telcasted on DD Sports for free.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI match?

The India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI match will be live-streamed on the JioStar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)