Team India bowling coach Morne Morkel has shared a massive fitness update on star batters Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer. The Indian team will be facing South Africa in a three-match ODI series, starting November 30, with both Gill and Shreyas ruled out due to injuries. While Gill is recovering from a neck injury he suffered during the 1st Test against South Africa earlier this month, Shreyas was sidelined after a serious spleen laceration suffered during the third ODI against Australia in October this year.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the 1st ODI in Ranchi, Morkel revealed that both players are currently recovering well, and Shreyas has also started his rehab.

"I think the best is for the medical to give that. I spoke to Shubman two days ago just to check in with him, and he's recovering well. So that's pleasing to hear," Morkel told reporters ahead of the 1st ODI.

"Shreyas has also started his rehab, which is great. So yeah, we're looking forward to welcoming them back into the squad. And the good thing is that they're healthy and they're starting their preparation on their way back into the team," he added.

Reports have claimed that India's Test and ODI captain Gill could be available for the five T20Is against the Proteas next month. Shreyas, on the other hand, is likely to be out for a longer period. Sources told NDTV that the Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain could return to action during the IPL in March next year.

KL Rahul will be leading Team India in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, beginning November 30 in Ranchi. Rahul will take over the captaincy as India will be without their designated ODI skipper, Shubman Gill. The 26-year-old sustained the injury on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test and was taken to the hospital after retiring hurt in the first innings after facing just three deliveries. He has not recovered in time for the second Test and will continue his evaluation in Mumbai.

India squad: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (Captain) (Wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel.