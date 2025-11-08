India A vs South Africa A, Second Unofficial Test Day 3, Live Updates: India A will be resuming their proceedings from 78/3 on Day 3 of the ongoing second Unofficial Test against South Africa A in Bengaluru. Currently, KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav are standing unbeaten as India A lead by 112 runs. Earlier on Day 2, the hosts bundled out the Proteas for 221 after scoring 255 in their first innings. Captain Marques Ackerman scored a quickfire 134, but failed to prevent South Africa from conceding a narrow 34-run first-innings lead. (Live Scorecard)