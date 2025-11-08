Story ProgressBack to home
India A vs South Africa A, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3, Live Updates: Onus On Rishabh Pant As KL Rahul Departs For 27, India A 4 Down
India A vs South Africa A, Second Unofficial Test Day 3, Live Updates: India A will be resuming their proceedings from 78/3 on Day 3 of the ongoing second Unofficial Test against South Africa A
India A vs South Africa A, Second Unofficial Test Day 3, Live Updates: India A will be resuming their proceedings from 78/3 on Day 3 of the ongoing second Unofficial Test against South Africa A in Bengaluru. Currently, KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav are standing unbeaten as India A lead by 112 runs. Earlier on Day 2, the hosts bundled out the Proteas for 221 after scoring 255 in their first innings. Captain Marques Ackerman scored a quickfire 134, but failed to prevent South Africa from conceding a narrow 34-run first-innings lead. (Live Scorecard)
2nd unofficial Test, South Africa A in India, 2 Unofficial Test Series, 2025, Nov 06, 2025
Play In Progress
IND-A
255/10 (77.1), 104/4 (30.1)
SA-A
221/10 (47.3)
BCCI Centre of Excellence 1, Bengaluru
South Africa A won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.45
Batsman
Kuldeep Yadav
10 (27)
Rishabh Pant
14* (11)
Bowler
Tshepo Moreki
30/0 (12)
Okuhle Cele
44/3 (11.1)
Topics mentioned in this article
INDA vs SAA, 2nd Unofficial Test, Live
