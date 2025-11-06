India A vs South Africa A, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 1, Live Updates: After a thrilling three-wicket win in the first match, India A will be facing South Africa A in the second Unofficial Test in Bengaluru, starting from Thursday. India A skipper Rishabh Pant will look to build on the gains from the first match, while the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav will aim for crucial red-ball game time. Pant managed to log trouble-free 139.3 overs as wicketkeeper besides playing 133 balls as a batter, which included a typically colourful 90 in last week's first four-day game. The visitors will be eager to level the series after the hosts recorded a three-wicket win in the first match. (Live Scorecard)