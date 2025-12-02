The narrative pitting India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli against head coach Gautam Gambhir continues to dominate the public discourse around Indian cricket, a scenario that is escalating tensions both on and off the field. This widely publicised friction is certainly not a novel phenomenon; the two Delhi lads have been pitted against each other for years, spanning their controversial clashes during the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Gambhir's sharp remarks as a television pundit. These incidents have historically provided endless fodder for social media, which often thrives on conflict.

However, the current round of this 'Gambhir vs Kohli bout' has taken a significantly darker turn, with the India head coach reportedly receiving what many perceive to be over-the-top, aggressive, and highly personal 'hate' and abuse from a section of the fans online.

The intensity of this social media backlash has led to serious concerns within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Reports suggest that the board is deeply worried about the excessive trolling and disrespect directed at a sitting head coach, especially at a time when the team is navigating a challenging transition phase.

Furthermore, the reports claim that the relationship between Gambhir and the senior duo of Kohli and Rohit Sharma, particularly within the One Day International (ODI) squad, has become "borderline cold," creating an uneasy and unproductive atmosphere in the dressing room.

This alleged strain came to a head following the senior players' recent, unexpected retirements from Test cricket in quick succession, with observers noting a worrying silence and limited interaction between Gambhir and Kohli during recent assignments.

It is crucial to acknowledge that Gambhir, despite being seen by some as an antagonist to the star players, has always shown the veteran duo the professional respect they deserve when addressing their cricketing careers. Even following Kohli's retirement from Test cricket, Gambhir's post on X (formerly Twitter) was filled with admiration for the immense contribution Kohli has made to the game.

Gambhir's public stance often emphasises the importance of the team over individual players, and his end goal remains the success of Indian cricket.

Not Gambhir or Kohli, Indian Cricket At Loss

However, the continued and aggressive public focus on this perceived rift is expected to do far more harm than good to the national side. While Gambhir might have his own vision for the team's future, the reality remains that there is simply no stopping either Kohli or Rohit from continuing to play, particularly in major tournaments like the 2027 ODI World Cup, provided they maintain their current sensational form.

Their recent strong performances in the ODI format only underscore their value and undiminished capabilities.

Ultimately, the relentless, manufactured drama and constant chatter on the Kohli vs Gambhir subject will likely only produce a single, undisputed loser: Indian cricket. The intense public scrutiny, coupled with the real possibility of a tense working relationship and internal discord penetrating into the dressing room, is a distraction the team can't afford for long.

For the sake of the game, it is imperative that this damaging narrative is stopped from spreading before the friction between two of the game's biggest icons irrevocably harms the entire cricketing setup.