A light-hearted moment was caught on camera during India's second ODI against South Africa. India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, who was on the sidelines, plucked out a falling eyelash from star batter Rohit Sharma, and seemingly asked the latter to make a wish before blowing it into the air. When the visuals were shown on air, former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, who often works personally with Rohit, guessed that lifting the 2027 Cricket World Cup would've likely been Rohit's wish.

"I'd said this on a show once that he (Rohit) really has just two wishes," Nayar said, speaking on Star Sports.

"One is obviously, 'I want to hold the 2027 World Cup in my hands', and the other, in the more immediate future, is his desire to score a century in the next match," Nayar stated.

Rohit narrowly missed out on lifting the 2023 World Cup as captain, as India lost the final to Australia after going unbeaten in the tournament up to that point.

Meanwhile, veteran opener Rohit Sharma and young batter Tilak Varma unveiled India's new jersey for the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup during the innings break in the second ODI against South Africa at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday.

The 2026 Men's T20 World Cup will be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. At the launch of the jersey with a deep blue and bold orange shade rolled out by kit provider Adidas, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia was also in attendance.

Rohit captained India to winning the 2024 T20 World Cup and immediately retired from the shortest format.

"It's been a long journey. We won our first World Cup in 2007, and we had to wait more than 15 years to win the next one. It's been a long road with plenty of ups and downs, but it felt great to lift the trophy again," he said.

"Now, with the World Cup happening in India, it's going to be an exciting tournament. My best wishes are always with the team, and I'm sure everyone will be behind them and supporting them for doing their best," said Rohit, who is now the brand ambassador for the 2026 T20 World Cup, where India enters as defending champions.

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, is in Group A alongside Pakistan, the USA, the Netherlands, and Namibia. India's campaign opens against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 7, before facing Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 12.