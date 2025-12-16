Shubman Gill's recent form has emerged as a big area of concern for Team India's management in the lead up to the T20 World Cup 2026. With not even two months to go till the major tournament on home soil, Gill has failed to notch up even a single half-century in his last 21 white-ball international matches. Legendary India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin expressed worry regarding Gill's place in India's T20I playing XI, stating that if he fails to fire in the remaining two T20Is against South Africa, then a bold call may need to be taken.

"I am a little concerned. Shubman is not only the opener but also the vice-captain. How will you remove the vice-captain? It is going to be an incredibly tough decision," said Ashwin, speaking on his Hindi YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat'.

"He should be given a fair run. If he does not perform in the five games (against South Africa), then a decision will have to be made," Ashwin added.

So far, Gill has managed a golden duck, 4 and a run-a-ball 28 in the first three T20Is against South Africa.

Gill's inclusion in India's T20I playing XI has come under intense scrutiny of late, given the fact that he did not play the format internationally for over a year, and wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson impressed in that phase.

His re-entry into the playing XI has eventually seen Samson being dropped for Jitesh Sharma, forcing India to rework their balance.

"You should be knowing your best XI and best squad for the T20 World Cup. The only question is, if Shubman doesn't make the runs, should he be there or should Samson be playing. The only unfortunate thing from here on I do not want to see is Gill making runs at a lesser strike rate. That should not happen," Ashwin said.

"Inside this series you can't bring Samson because it does not look nice to drop the vice-captain," Ashwin further stated.

India take on South Africa in the remaining two T20Is on December 17 and December 19. The men in blue face off New Zealand in five further T20Is in January, before entering the T20 World Cup from early February.