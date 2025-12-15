India were inflicted with a huge 51-run loss in the second T20I against South Africa in Mullanpur on Friday. That it came after a 101-run win in Cuttack made it even more shocking. So, how did India lose the script within such a short span? Firstly, the bowlers were not disciplined enough as South African batters went on to score 213/4 in 20 overs, and then Hardik Pandya had an off day. Two stars' form, however, remained the same. The India captain got out for 5 in the 2nd T20I after scoring 12 in the 1st T20I. India vice-captain Shubman Gill was dismissed for a duck in the 2nd T20I after making 4 in the 1st.

Former India star Irfan Pathan raised some pertinent questions after India's loss. "Shubman Gill and Suryakumar's form? 13 full tosses today while bowling. How to negate that? These are the questions Team India needs to answer going forward. Hopefully, they answer them with positive impact," Pathan wrote on X.

Even Pandya was not spared.

"It's amazing how the game works. Just a day ago, on a different pitch, Hardik looked solid. But on a surface that offered something for the bowlers, his stand-and-deliver style didn't click, because when the pitch lacks pace or bounce, you've got to move your feet," he wrote in a separate post.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav admitted his side fell short in execution with both bat and ball in their 51-run defeat to South Africa in the second T20I, adding that it's a part of their learning process and that they would move forward with lessons from here to the third game. At the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, India didn't have the greatest time with the ball and bat - conceding 213/4, including 15 wides. In reply, barring Tilak Varma's 62, none of the batters stood up to scoreboard pressure and were bowled out for 162.

"I mean, we bowled first, and there was not enough we could do. We could have just come back nicely because we bowled first, and then later on, they realised how the lengths are important on this wicket. But it's a learning process. Just learn and move forward," said Suryakumar in the post-match presentation ceremony