Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir arrived in Ranchi on Friday ahead of the team's three-match ODI series against South Africa. The first game of the series will be played at the city's JSCA International Stadium Complex on Sunday, November 30. Gambhir reached Ranchi a day after the team's arrival as he didn't travel with the squad. Meanwhile, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate accompanied the team to the city on Thursday. Veteran duo Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are already in Ranchi, training ahead of the first ODI.

Gambhir has been facing severe criticism after India were clean swept by South Africa in a two-match Test series. This turns out to be the second whitewash at home for India under his coaching. India had suffered a 3-0 sweep at the hands of New Zealand last year.

There were rumours that Gambhir's position was in danger after the clean sweep against South Africa, but an ANI report claimed that he would continue in the role of head coach across formats and no change is being considered.

"He will remain head coach in all three formats, no decision is being considered," the agency quoted a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source.

India's Test fortunes have taken a severe hit. Once almost unbeatable at home, the team has now suffered two major setbacks in consecutive years.

This marks their third Test series loss in 16 months under coach Gambhir. What was once considered the side's strongest format has suddenly become its biggest concern.

The latest defeat to South Africa has pushed India into a precarious position in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Having already slipped badly last year after the New Zealand thrashing, the current setback has once again left their WTC final hopes hanging by a thread.

Overall, India have suffered three home whitewashes in Test cricket. In 2000, South Africa became the first side to whitewash Team India in their den, winning the Test series 2-0. Roughly 25 years later, New Zealand repeated the feat. While it seemed like one odd series for India, the hosts were outplayed by South Africa this year too.

(With ANI Inputs)