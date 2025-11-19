As India prepare for what is effectively a one-off Test before a long break in their domestic Test calendar, the potential absence of Shubman Gill looms large. The India skipper's participation in the match looks highly doubtful, as he is still recovering from the neck injury sustained in the first Test at Eden Gardens. Gill's unavailability would not only deprive the side of one of its most technically assured batters but also create a significant imbalance in the batting order. Renowned cricket commentator and pundit, Harsha Bhogle, wants Gill to be replaced by a right-hander for the second Test. Unfortunately, the current contenders - Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan - are both left-handed.

If one of Padikkal and Sudharsan is picked, India could end up fielding seven left-handers in the top nine, a composition that risks playing into the opposition's hands. In modern Test cricket, where match-ups and angles are meticulously exploited, such a heavy tilt towards one side of the batting spectrum could be a tactical liability.

Bhogle, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), listed the names of players he would prefer as Gill's replacement. Sitting at the No. 1 spot for Bhogle, was Karun Nair, a run-machine in domestic cricket for India.

"In case Gill is unavailable, as seems increasingly likely, I think India need a right hander in the middle order. I realise the next two are Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan but 7 left handers in the top 9 would be way too many. A short list would be Gaikwad, Sarfaraz & Patidar (if fit). But my inclination, for a one-off test effectively, would be to pick a player in top form, someone like Karun Nair. India don't play again till July/Aug so this would be horses for courses," Bhogle wrote in a post on X.

While Ruturaj, Sarfaraz, and Patidar are all talented batters who can do well in the middle-order, Nair remains Bhogle's top choice.

The commentator feels, for a one-off Test, the argument tilts towards picking a player in red-hot form rather than long-term planning. This is where Nair races ahead in comparison to other options.

Nair's Test career has been stop-start, remembered most for his triple century against England in 2016. Since then, opportunities have been scarce, but his recent domestic form has been encouraging. In a scenario where India do not play another Test until July or August, this match becomes less about building continuity and more about maximising immediate returns.

Selecting Nair would be a classic "horses for courses" move that would see the BCCI selection committee and the team management prioritise balance and current form over future planning. Despite Bhogle's suggestion, the move looks highly unlikely.