India head coach Gautam Gambhir wasn't a happy man after seeing the way his team performed in the second T20I against South Africa. India incurred a 51-run defeat despite Tilak Varma's 34-ball 62 in Mullanpur on Thursday. Though it was a poor all-round show that cost India the match, there were some players who were extraordinarily poor on the day. Pacer Arshdeep Singh bowled a 'record' 7 wides in a single over while the likes of Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav flopped again. As the game concluded, Gambhir's intense handshakes with Indian players intrigued fans on social media.

Gambhir, as his name suggests, is seen as an intense personality. As he exchanged handshakes with the members of the Indian team after the defeat, his body language was enough to explain the feelings that were going through him. Here's the video:

Look at the attitude of this man; rather than boosting the confidence of players, he was looking at them angrily pic.twitter.com/0nJTTZ8qfQ — Tejash (@Tejashyyyyy) December 11, 2025

After the game, India captain Suryakumar Yadav admitted that his team can't rely on Abhishek Sharma to give explosive starts every single time. The skipper took the blame for the defeat, saying he needed to do better by taking the game deep.

"Just learn and move forward. A little bit of dew as well and also if it wasn't working, we should have had a second plan, but we didn't go to that. But it's okay. As I said, it's a learning process. We learned how they bowled in the second innings. We learned from that and then we try and execute in the next game. I think myself, Shubman, we could have given a good start because we can't rely on Abhishek all the time. The way he's been batting, he might have an off-day. Me, Shubman and few other batters should have taken it.

"I think it would have been a smart chase. But then it's okay, Shubman got out on the first ball. But yeah, I should have taken that responsibility, batted a little deeper. But yeah, as I said, we learn, we try and do better in the next game to come. We just thought in the last game, we have seen Axar bat really well in the longer format. And we wanted him to bat back the same way today as well. Unfortunately (it didn't work), but he did bat well. But we will see what's up for us going on in the next game," Suryakumar said after the match.