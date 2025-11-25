India head coach Gautam Gambhir's future looks in jeopardy as the team stands on the cusp of a 0-2 series defeat against South Africa in Tests. Gambhir, who coaches the team in all three formats, could see the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) contemplate different options for the longest format, considering how poor the team has done under him so far. As a debate over Gambhir's future as India's Test coach intensifies, Iceland Cricket didn't hesitate to mock the former opening batter.

Iceland Cricket, known for their witty takes on cricketing subjects on social media, said that Gambhir will not be invited to fulfil the position of their team's head coach, in reference to his poor results in Tests.

"To all our fans, no, Gautam Gambhir will not be invited to be our new national team coach. That position is already filled and we won 75% of our matches in 2025," Iceland Cricket wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Could Gambhir Be Sacked As Test Coach?

While there has been no official statement or indication from the BCCI that Gambhir will be sacked, the pressure on his position as the Test Head Coach is undeniably high and a central talking point among fans and experts of the game.

Under Gambhir, India's previously impenetrable home fortress in Test cricket has crumbled significantly. India have gone on to lose four of their last six home Tests, including a rare home series whitewash to New Zealand and now facing a potential series sweep to South Africa.

The last time India lost a Test series against South Africa was in 2000. A draw or a defeat in the Guwahati series would mean the first series defeat for the Indian team against the Proteas at home in 25 years.

The head coach's decision to shuffle India's batting order has also received plenty of criticism. Washington Sundar, who played at the No. 3 spot in the first Test, came out to bat at the No. 8 spot in the second.

While such shuffles are often witnessed in T20 cricket, many experts feel that Tests require a more organised approach, something that Gambhir hasn't shown yet.