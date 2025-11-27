Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir will not be sacked after the side's embarrassing 0-2 Test series loss against South Africa, BCCI sources told NDTV. There has been a lot of chatter surrounding Gambhir's future after India suffered their second home Test series loss in little over a year. Some reports even claimed that VVS Laxman could be in line to replace Gambhir as India's red-ball coach. However, the BCCI continues to put their trust in Gambhir and the sources claimed that he will be provided complete support as he rebuilds the side. The sources also revealed that there will be a meeting between the team management and selectors at the end of the South Africa white-ball series.

"We are not looking to replace Gautam Gambhir at the moment. He is rebuilding a team. His contract runs till the 2027 World Cup," BCCI sources told NDTV.

"There will be a meeting between team management and selectors at the end of the South Africa tour. Gambhir will be asked how to pick up the test team's performance while transitioning," the sources added.

Earlier, former Indian cricket team skipper Sunil Gavaskar came to Gambhir's defence.

“He's a coach. The coach can prepare a team. The coach can tell, you know, a guy with his experience. But it's out there in the middle that the players have to deliver. Now, to those who are asking, you know, for him to be held accountable, my question, counter-question is: what did you do when India won the Champions Trophy under him? What did you do when India won the Asia Cup under him?" he said.

“Did you say then—you're asking for a sacking now—did you say then that he should be given an extended contract, a contract for life for one day cricket and for T20 cricket? You didn't say that. It's only when a team doesn't do well you look at the coach,” Gavaskar added.