India head coach Gautam Gambhir has come under major scrutiny after the defeat to South Africa in the 1st Test in Kolkata last week, with the team failing to chase down a target of 124 on a tricky surface. The defeat at Eden Gardens was India's fourth defeat at home under Gambhir, after last year's 0-3 whitewash at the hands of New Zealand. The Shubman Gill-led side also slipped to the fourth spot in the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Speaking on his YouTube channel, former India batter Robin Uthappa questioned whether the team is good enough to qualify for the WTC final, given their inconsistent run.

The 40-year-old also blamed India's packed cricket schedule behind the team's slump in Test cricket, adding that other teams play much less and have more time to prepare for important tours.

"Visiting teams play lesser cricket than India and have far more time for preparation. There is too much cricket happening," Uthappa pointed out.

"You are going with one size fits all and trying to produce results. There needs to be a sense of realism about the goal for the next two years," he added.

Uthappa also questioned whether India have enough depth in their bowling, especially the pace department.

"Yes, you want to get to the WTC final, but is this team ready to get there? Who is really effective outside of Bumrah and Siraj? We are missing a third pacer. They are trying out a bunch of guys. In all honesty, we don't have a confirmed third fast bowler," said Uthappa.

South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, secured a 30-run victory over the hosts in the first Test of the two-match series, ending a 15-year wait for a Test win on Indian soil.

The match, which concluded within less than three days, saw the Indian batter struggle and fail to chase a 124-run target in the fourth innings. South African spinner Simon Harmer was the pick of the bowlers for the Proteas, claiming eight wickets across the two innings.