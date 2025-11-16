Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir provided a major injury update on skipper Shubman Gill after their loss against South Africa in the first Test match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. Gill suffered a neck injury on Saturday and he did not come out to bat in the second innings of the match. Gill was admitted to the Woodlands hospital in Kolkata and according to sources, he was kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). In the post-match press conference, Gambhir was asked about Gill's availability for the second Test in Guwahati and he revealed that the India physios will take the final call. “He (Gill) is still being assessed. So, let's see. The physios will take a call today evening and we will take a call," Gambhir said.

Meanwhile, Gambhir defended the pitch curator amid the criticism of the Eden Gardens' pitch, saying that they got ‘exactly' what they had asked for and "there were no demons" in the wicket.

Reigning World Test Champions South Africa scripted a remarkable comeback and clinched a magnificent victory here at Eden Gardens on Sunday to go one up in the two-game Test series. The five-day match concluded on just the third day as the visitors made the most of the rank turner presented to them.

"This is exactly the pitch we were looking for. I feel the curator was very helpful, and this is exactly what we wanted and exactly what we got. When you don't play well, this is what happens,” Gambhir said at the post-match press conference.

“There were no demons in this wicket. It was not unplayable. Temba Bavuma scored runs, and Axar and Washi also scored runs. The point is, there is no use talking about the pitch all the time. The majority of the wickets have gone to seamers. I don't think it was a difficult wicket. This was a surface where your technique was tested, your mental toughness was challenged, and if you had the temperament to grind and bat long, you could score runs. But if you tried to play attacking cricket, then it became difficult," he added.

