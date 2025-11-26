India head coach Gautam Gambhir didn't plead for more chances as India's Test graph under him hit an all-time low as South Africa secured a 2-0 series sweep, their first in 25 years in the country. Gambhir, understandably, had to face some tough questions in the press conference, including one about his future as the coach of the Indian team in the longest format. When asked about his future, Gambhir said it is for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to decide whether he deserves to stay at the helm or not.

"It is for the BCCI to decide. I have said this before as well, Indian cricket is important, I am not important. I am the same guy who got results in England, won the Champions Trophy, and the Asia Cup. This is a team which is learning," Gambhir said in the press conference after India's 408-run defeat in Guwahati.

At the start of the press conference, Gambhir said that every single person in the Indian team should be held responsible for the 0-2 series defeat, but the blame starts with him. "Blame lies with everyone, starts with me," he said in the presser.

Gambhir Not Keen On Blaming Individuals

"We need to play better. From 95/1 to 122/7 is not acceptable. You don't blame any individual or any particular shot. Blame lies with everyone. I never blamed individuals and won't do it going forward," he added.

Under Gambhir, India have lost 10 of the 18 Tests. After the whitewash against New Zealand last year, the team underwent a complete overhaul before the next home assignment. Despite fresh faces in the team, the result against South Africa was similar to the one against the Kiwis.

Gambhir has, of late, attracted criticism for frequent changes in the team and his inclination to focus more on all-rounders than specialists in the traditional format. But, when asked about the kind of players that excel in Test cricket, Gambhir said the team needs 'tough characters'.

"You don't need the most flamboyant and talented cricketers to play Test cricket. What we need is tough characters with limited skills. They make good Test cricketers," he said.

When asked what the Indian team needs to do in order to come out of this rut, the head coach said that Test cricket has to be prioritised.

"Start prioritising Test cricket, if you are really serious about Test cricket. If you are serious about Test cricket in India, a collective effort is required. You cannot only blame only players or a certain individual," he said.

With PTI Inputs